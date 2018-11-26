Stanley Cup champion, former Montreal Canadien joins fight against bullying

Two-time Stanley Cup champion and former Canadiens player Stéphane Richer has joined Shriners Hospital in the #CutTheBull campaign.

Richer shared his story of overcoming bullying to fifth and six graders at the Henri-Beaulieu School.

“I was beaten at school, I was scared and I did not want to go to school anymore,” Richer said.

Beautiful presentation this morning at École Henri-Beaulieu in Ville St-Laurent with our special guest Stéphane Richer, former NHL player, who delivered the message : It's time to #CutTheBull @GivingTuesdayCa pic.twitter.com/rW8m8C6Hv6 — ShrinersCanada (@ShrinersCanada) November 26, 2018

While visiting Henri-Beaulieu he encouraged children to speak out when they feel they’re being targeted.

“Don’t be afraid, go see someone,” he said.

“You’re not supposed to be teased, you’re not supposed to be hit, you’re not supposed to be the target at school.”

READ MORE: Long-term effects of bullying worse when victim also a bully: study

He decided to join the campaign after his own experience with bullying when he was a young boy.

Richer said he was picked on and beaten in school for being shy and small.

READ MORE: Anti-bullying laws in Canada: Should parents be punished for their kids’ bad behaviour?

According to Shriners Hospital, 75 per cent of Canadians have been affected by bullying. For children with visible scars or disabilities, that number can be two to three times higher.

The hospital’s Social Services team, meanwhile, said the number of patients who face bullying on a daily basis continues to grow.

The meet-up was organized by the Shriners Hospital as a part of their Giving Tuesday campaign. The hospital’s goal for the campaign is to raise $5,000 to help as many children and teens.

WATCH: How to talk to your child about bullying