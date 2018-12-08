Family reasserts plea for help finding missing Edmonton woman: ‘It’s been 1 whole year’

Family members of Nadia Atwi, the teacher and mother who disappeared last December, reissued a plea for help Saturday and thanked everyone who has helped search for her.

“It’s been a year — one whole year,” said Salwa Atwi, Nadia’s mother. “Twelve months, 365 days, 8,760 hours have passed by and we don’t know what happened to Nadia. As a mother, I have to say I am worried. I’m a mother who misses her daughter that she has not seen for one whole year.

“I sometimes just lay in bed, scared, that she may be somewhere, trapped or needing help, and we’re not able to help her.”

READ MORE: Police hold news conference to reveal new information about Edmonton woman who vanished, say case is not suspicious

The 32-year-old kindergarten teacher was last seen in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2017. Police found her car at 2909 113 Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on the same day.

In a news conference shortly thereafter, police said her disappearance was not being treated as suspicious “at this time.”

READ MORE: Family of missing Edmonton teacher pleads with her to contact them: ‘I hope that you are safe’

“I wish Nadia was here today,” her father, Akram Atwi, said Saturday. “We hope through all this media and this support looking for her, we find what’s happened to her.”

WATCH: Police reveal new details about the disappearance of an Edmonton mother and teacher last week (Dec. 14, 2017)

The Atwi family has offered a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who “provides information leading to Nadia’s whereabouts and her fate.”

The family also released a statement, describing her as a daughter, a sister, a wife, an educator and a volunteer.

“It’s been one long and painful year since Nadia disappeared,” the statement reads.

“We take this opportunity to say to our Edmonton Police Service: we are grateful for everything you’re doing to find Nadia… We have utmost trust and confidence in our EPS and your proven ability to resolve many similar cases.”

READ MORE: Fight breaks out at vigil for missing Edmonton woman

The family is appealing to the public, police and “all Albertans to help in bringing this mystery to light.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

The family also thanked the Jim Pattison Group for using 32 billboards across Alberta to get the word out about Nadia’s disappearance.