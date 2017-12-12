Family of missing Edmonton teacher pleads with her to contact them: ‘I hope that you are safe’

The family of a 32-year-old teacher and mother who vanished four days ago spoke to the media on Tuesday to plead with Nadia Atwi to contact them or to come home.

“We all miss you Nadia,” said the kindergarten teacher’s husband, Alifneich. “We’re all looking for you. We’re putting all our efforts toward finding you.

“Our son misses you. You should come back home.”

Alifneich also said he wanted to thank everyone who’s helping the search effort and working toward a “happy end.”

Nadia Atwi was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue.

Over the weekend, police said they were concerned for her well-being and that she needs medication. They warned she could be confused if approached.

Police said investigators believe Nadia may still be in the Rundle Park area after her car was discovered nearby.

“I hope that you are safe somewhere and I just want you to remember that everything happens for a reason and I know from whatever hardship we go through, if it does not kill us, it makes us stronger,” Nadia’s mother, Salwa Atwi, told local media on Tuesday.

“I know from this experience for the last five days… your friends, your family, (this has) brought us all together and it showed us what a great city we live in – Edmonton,” she added.

“You can’t believe the support we got from the people we know, some people that we never met in our life.”

Nadia’s father also issued a plea for Nadia to contact her family.

“If you’re watching me now Nadia… I am heartbroken,” Akram (Mark) Atwi said. “We want you to come back. Call me. This is not the Nadia I know. You always call me.. if you’re not feeling well or something.”

Nadia Atwi is five-foot-eight and weighs between 170 and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to be wearing dark clothes. She could be wearing a hijab. She may also be missing one or more shoes.

Anyone with information about Nadia Atwi’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service’s complaint line at 780-423-4567. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

