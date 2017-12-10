Edmonton police search for missing woman in Rundle Park area

Edmonton police say they’re concerned for the well-being of a woman who’s been missing since Friday.

Nadia Atwi was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue.

The 32-year-old needs medication and police warn that she could be confused if approached.

Investigators think Atwi may still be in the Rundle Park area. They’re asking Edmontonians in that neighbourhood to keep an eye out for her.

Atwi is Lebanse, five-foot-eight, and between 170 and 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing dark clothes and could be wearing a hijab. She may also be missing one or more shoes.

Police say this disappearance is out of character for Atwi, and are asking anyone who has seen her, or knows where she might be, to call the police Complaint Line at 780-423-4567. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.