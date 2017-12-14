Police hold news conference to reveal new information about Edmonton woman who vanished, say case is not suspicious

Despite saying the disappearance of an Edmonton woman last week is not being treated as suspicious “at this time,” Edmonton police were joined by the mother and teacher’s husband at a sometimes emotional news conference on Thursday.

Police released more information at the news conference on Thursday after Nadia Atwi disappeared nearly a week ago. Police said the kindergarten teacher has gone missing before but never for this long. They also said she may be wearing just one or no shoes and that she had no identification on her at the time she was last seen.

The 32-year-old woman was last seen in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Police found her car at 2909 113 Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. on the same day.

“Time is of the essence in any missing person investigation,” said Det. Kevin Harrison with the Edmonton Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit. “It is critical that if you are to spot her, that you contact us right away.”

Harrison said that the Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Search Managers Unit, working together with the Missing Persons Unit, has conducted a number of searches across Edmonton in an effort to find Atwi. He said the efforts included aerial searches and that another aerial search was planned for Friday.

“The investigation remains very active and we are relying on the assistance of the public to help us find Nadia. We are not treating the investigation as suspicious at this time.”

Atwi’s husband, Ali Fneich, also spoke at the news conference while holding a young child in his arms.

“I’m begging you Nadia, to come back home today,” Fneich said as he appeared to fight back tears.”Come back to your son. He just calls your name every night when I get back home.

“I’d like to thank the EPS and the city of Edmonton and all the folks… Inside and outside Edmonton, all the community, all the people — no matter what their religion is or what their background is — they all helped.”

At the news conference, Fneich was holding a poster that suggested a reward was being offered in return for tips about Atwi’s whereabouts. Fneich did not mention the reward but a family member told Global News on Thursday night that there is no reward.

“The EPS is not involved with any rewards related to the disappearance of Nadia Atwi so we are unable to offer any clarity/information,” police said in an email to Global News when asked about the reward poster after the news conference.

Harrison said it was “important to note” that Atwi may or may not be wearing a hijab.

Atwi is 5’8″ tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds. She has black or brown eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a dark, three-quarter-length jacket with a light-coloured liner. Police say Atwi also requires medication and may appear confused. They added she may avoid people if approached.

Anyone with information about Atwi’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.