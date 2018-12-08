Owen Sound Attack put an end to London Knights winning streak at 15 games

The phrase, “What comes around, goes around” has been around for awhile.

It made an appearance on Saturday night in Owen Sound as the Attack defeated the London Knights 5-1 to put an end to London’s 15-game winning streak.

The Owen Sound victory came just a little under two years after the Knights put a stop to a 15-game winning streak owned by the Attack.

On January 28, 2017, a 16-year old Jordan Kooy entered the game just over seven minutes into the second period with London down 5-1, and helped to swing momentum around in a 7-6 shootout win by London.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: 2 coaches and a major trade

By the time the score got to 5-1 on Saturday at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, there were just 2:42 remaining.

London outshot the Attack 22-5 in the third period and 43-28 overall, but Andrew MacLean made the saves the Attack needed.

Owen Sound has been tough at home this year. The victory boosted their their home-ice record to 12-4-0-2.

The Knights will now say goodbye to captain Evan Bouchard, as well as forwards Alex Formenton and Liam Foudy as they head to Victoria to take part in Team Canada’s final selection camp ahead of the World Juniors, joining Nick Suzuki and and Markus Phillips of Owen Sound. London’s head of security Bob Martin is also on the Team Canada staff.

How the goals were scored

The first one took a little over a period to happen, but when it did, more goals followed.

Attack forward and Londoner Nick Suzuki set up Markus Phillips on a power power at 1:06 of the second period to put Owen Sound ahead 1-0.

Just one minute, one second later, Kevin Hancock’s 25th goal of the year made it 2-0 for the Attack.

Kaleb Pearson made it 3-0 at 4:24 of the second period, capping three goals by Owen Sound in a span of three minutes and 18 seconds.

Knights defenceman Adam Boqvist got London on the board with his ninth goal on a power play at 10:59 of the second period and cut the Attack lead to two goals, but Zachary Roberts ratcheted it back to a three-goal bulge through 40 minutes, as he won a race to a puck inside the Knights’ blue line and put a shot high and inside the post on Jordan Kooy.

Turning back time

Cher always wished she could do it. The song reached number one on the Billboard charts in 1989, but the concept is a tough one to carry out.

Unless, that is, you’re a referee at a hockey game between the London Knights and the Kingston Frontenacs.

Josh Nelson’s shot on goal at 9:48 of the third period on Friday night seemed to hit the crossbar and stay out, and play continued for roughly three and a half minutes until Paul Cotter of the Knights cut to the net and scored to stop play. After a lengthy review, it was ruled that Nelson’s shot had gone in. Cotter’s goal was negated and time was reset to 10:12 remaining in the period.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Breakthrough players and Ottawa 67’s GM James Boyd

Guskov in Bonnyville

Knights forward Matvey Guskov is set to play for Russia in Game 1 of the 2018 World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alta., on Sunday. The tournament is sponsored by the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian Junior Hockey League and features two teams of Canadian players who are typically playing at the Tier Two level of Junior A, along with teams from four other countries.

Londoner Ty Glover, who plays for Buffalo of the OJHL, is part of Canada East. Russia normally sends their Under-18 team, but have added Guskov to their roster.

He has 18 points in 23 games as a 17-year old in his first season in the Ontario Hockey League.

DiPietro wins debut

After being acquired in a deal with the Windsor Spitfires this week, Michael DiPietro stepped into the Ottawa 67’s crease for the first time on Saturday afternoon in their second game of a home-and-home with the Gatineau Olympiques.

DiPietro faced 25 shots and made 24 saves in a 5-1 Ottawa victory. DiPietro’s new teammate, Tye Felhaber, took over the OHL goal scoring lead in the game. He recorded a hat trick and now has 33 goals in 31 games.

READ MORE: London connections make it to Team Canada’s final World Junior selection camp roster

Up next

London has three games remaining before the holiday break. They will be in Sarnia on Wednesday, December 12 to face the Sting. The Knights are 3-0 against Sarnia this year. After that, Jason Robertson and the Niagara Ice Dogs arrive at Budweiser Gardens on Friday, December 14. Robertson was acquired by Niagara from Kingston in a trade that included 11 draft picks and he hasn’t disappointed. The Dallas Stars prospect has 19 points in six games as an Ice Dog.

The Knights will host Erie on December 16 and then get a 12-day break. London has beaten the Otters twice this season by a combined 14-4.

All games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.