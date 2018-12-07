Around the OHL: 2 coaches and a major trade

There is plenty to talk about on this episode of Around the OHL as hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs welcome a pair of coaches with Trevor Letowski (Windsor Spitfires) and Cory Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) joining the show.

Both coaches offer some insight into coaching elite junior hockey players and how to best motivate these young athletes. Letowski also weighs in on a big trade in the OHL this week that saw Michael DiPietro get traded from the Windsor Spitfires to the Ottawa 67’s. Letwoski has coached DiPietro for the last two and a half seasons and talks about just how much DiPietro meant to not only the team but the entire Windsor area.

Also on the show, Alex Formenton talks about being named to Canada’s World Junior Selection Camp as he looks to be one of two returning players from last year’s gold medal-winning squad.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and Host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast. Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m., weekdays on 980 CFPL.

