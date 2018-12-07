Female pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to Wayside Avenue and Finch Avenue East, near Kennedy Road, at 6:30 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A spokesperson said witnesses reported that the woman was found on the sidewalk bleeding.

@TrafficServices investigators are on scene. Details are limited. Adult female struck by driver of vehicle has succumbed to injuries at hospital. Roads will be close for investigation. Witness are asked to come forward 416-808-1900 or @1800222TIPS ^bm @TorontoPolice https://t.co/fEJBrG7O8r — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) December 8, 2018

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital where she later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 418-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.