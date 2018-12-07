Naked man charged after getting into Kingston cop cruiser: police
A A
Kingston police charged a man after he allegedly took a seat in a police cruiser while in the buff.
On the night of Thursday, Dec. 6, police say a patrol officer saw a man standing completely naked on the south side of Russell Street.
READ MORE: Women find nude man in rented home: Kingston police
When the officer stopped to speak to him, police said the man opened the cruiser’s passenger door and sat down without saying a word.
According to police, the man was then unco-operative and would not speak with officers.
The 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent exhibition in a public place.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.