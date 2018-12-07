Crime
Naked man charged after getting into Kingston cop cruiser: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

A naked man jumped into a Kingston police cruiser when the police officer stopped to talk to him, police say.

Kingston police charged a man after he allegedly took a seat in a police cruiser while in the buff.

On the night of Thursday, Dec. 6, police say a patrol officer saw a man standing completely naked on the south side of Russell Street.

When the officer stopped to speak to him, police said the man opened the cruiser’s passenger door and sat down without saying a word.

According to police, the man was then unco-operative and would not speak with officers.

The 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent exhibition in a public place.

Global News