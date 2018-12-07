Last-minute goal secures Kingston Ice Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Nepean Wildcats

The Kingston Ice Wolves defeated the Nepean Wildcats 2-1 in an early season battle for top spot in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Lauren MacDonnell scored the winning goal with 53 seconds left in regulation time on Thursday at the Invista Centre. Mae Batherson had the other goal for Kingston, while Mia Tsilemos tallied for Nepean.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats (14-6-4) are still in first place with 32 points. Kingston is right behind with 30 points, but the Ice Wolves (13-1-4) have a whopping six games in hand.

It was especially sweet for MacDonnell, who was called up for the game from the Midget Ice Wolves.

“I just love getting a text from coach Sweet asking me to play,” said the 16-year forward, who has committed to play for the University of Toronto Lady Blues in 2020.

“I love getting called up to play,” added MacDonnell.

“To be able to contribute in such a big game is a great feeling. It was a huge win for the team as we battle for first place in the league standings.”

It was a tight game from start to finish. Kingston goaltender Alexa Gibson played a key role in the victory with 24 saves.

“I was ready to go,” said the 17-year-old netminder from Toronto.

“I did what I had to do and so did the girls. Lauren came through with a big goal in the last minute of play. It was such a big win. We have a lot of games in hand on Nepean so these two points were really important.”

The Ice Wolves hit the road this weekend with games on Saturday and Sunday against the Leaside Wildcats and Aurora Panthers.

There next home game at the Invista Centre won’t be until Sunday, Dec. 23 when the Ice Wolves face off against Leaside at 12:30 p.m.