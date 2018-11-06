The Ice Wolves hope to continue their winning ways in the PWHL

The Kingston Ice Wolves are the only unbeaten team in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Coached by Troy Sweet, the Ice Wolves sport an impressive record of 9-0-2.

WATCH: Kingston Ice Wolves are off to howling start in the PWHL

They’re tied with Etobicoke for second place in the overall standings, just one point behind league-leading Nepean. The Ice Wolves have five games in hand on the first place Wildcats.

“It’s so much fun to play with these girls,” said Ice Wolves captain Scout Watkins-Southward.

The 17-year-old forward is now in her third year with the PWHL club. She maintains a 93 per cent average at LaSalle Secondary School and in 2019 has committed to play U-Sport hockey with the Concordia Stingers from Montreal coached by former U.S. Olympian Julie Chu.

“We’ve got a great team here in Kingston with loads of talent,” Southward added.

“We’re off to an unbelievable start. We’ve worked so hard and that hard work is really paying off. Everything is falling into place and we look forward to every game.”

The Ice Wolves hope to continue howling this weekend with a pair of games at the Kingston Invista Centre against the Bluewater Hawks and Stoney Creek Sabres.

“We don’t take any team lightly,” Southward said.

“The key to keeping this streak intact is not getting ahead of ourselves. We need to stay humble and focus on playing together as a team. If we can do that, I think we’ll keep it going.”

The Ice Wolves have come full circle. When they entered the PWHL in 2012 they found it difficult to compete, failing to make the playoffs in their first three seasons of operation. Now they’re striving to finish in first place in the competitive 20-team league.

“There’s a long way to go,” Southward said. “But we believe in ourselves, and we believe we have the talent to win a championship.”