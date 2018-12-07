Water main break damages homes in Côte Saint-Luc

Several homes were damaged after a huge water main break in Côte Saint-Luc.

The incident happened at Mackle Road and Eldridge Avenue around midnight Friday when a 12-inch pipe burst.

“We had 15 firetrucks that came, one after the other,” said resident Mario Gauthier.

“At one point, there were seven trucks at the same time.”

Firefighters could not say why the pipe burst, but noted it was old and the cold weather could have been a factor.

They pumped water out of six houses until about 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The break has been capped, but water is up to waist level in some basements.

“The computer is gone, the TV is gone, everything is gone,” said resident Jean Levary.

“I don’t have enough words to describe it. I don’t.”

Power has been cut off in the area, and Eldridge Avenue is closed between Mackle and Kildare roads.