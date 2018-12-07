Hamilton among Canadian cities with lowest unemployment rate

Hamilton’s jobless rate dropped to 4.7 per cent last month from five per cent in October, making it one of the lowest in Ontario, as the city’s unemployment rate follows the national trend.

The national unemployment rate sunk to its lowest level in more than 40 years after 94,100 new jobs were created in November, pushing the jobless rate down to 5.6 per cent from 5.8 per cent in October.

Statistics Canada says the November employment surge was fuelled by the addition of 89,900 full-time positions.

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for other major cities, and most show declines from month to month.

The jobless rate in Toronto dipped a tenth of a percentage point to 6.2, while Niagara recorded a drop from 7.3 per cent in October to seven per cent last month, and Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo dropped from 5.2 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

Brantford is among the anomalies in the province as its unemployment rate surged to seven per cent last month from 6.2 per cent in October. Guelph has the lowest unemployment rate among Canada’s largest cities, falling from 3.3 per cent to three per cent.

On the other side of the spectrum is St. John’s, N.L., which has the highest unemployment rate among the country’s biggest cities at 8.1 per cent, although it is down from nine per cent the previous month.

StatCan cautions that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Hamilton, Ont. — 4.7 (5.0)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. — 7.0 (7.3)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. — 5.1 (5.2)

Brantford, Ont. — 7.0 (6.2)

Guelph, Ont. — 3.0 (3.3)

Toronto — 6.2 (6.3)

London, Ont. — 4.8 (4.9)

Ottawa — 4.6 (4.7)

Kingston, Ont. — 5.5 (5.4)

Peterborough, Ont. — 5.2 (6.2)

Oshawa, Ont. — 5.7 (5.8)

Windsor, Ont. — 6.0 (6.9)

Barrie, Ont. — 5.0 (5.2)

Sudbury, Ont. — 6.3 (6.0)

Thunder Bay, Ont. — 5.1 (5.3)

St. John’s, N.L. — 8.1 (9.0)

Halifax — 6.2 (6.6)

Moncton, N.B. — 5.2 (5.8)

Saint John, N.B. — 5.7 (6.0)

Saguenay, Que. — 5.4 (5.7)

Quebec City — 3.8 (3.9)

Sherbrooke, Que. — 5.4 (4.8)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. — 5.3 (4.9)

Montreal — 5.9 (5.9)

Gatineau, Que. — 4.6 (4.4)

Winnipeg — 5.9 (6.1)

Regina — 6.4 (6.8)

Saskatoon — 6.1 (6.9)

Calgary — 7.9 (8.2)

Edmonton — 6.2 (6.3)

Kelowna, B.C. — 3.9 (5.0)

Abbotsford, B.C. — 4.6 (4.7)

Vancouver — 4.1 (4.3)

Victoria — 3.8 (3.9)

Unemployment rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador — 12.2 per cent (12.7)

Prince Edward Island — 8.5 (7.2)

Nova Scotia — 7.0 (7.7)

New Brunswick — 7.9 (7.2)

Quebec — 5.4 (5.2)

Ontario — 5.6 (5.6)

Manitoba — 5.7 (6.1)

Saskatchewan — 5.5 (6.2)

Alberta — 6.3 (7.3)

British Columbia — 4.4 (4.1)

—With files from the Canadian Press