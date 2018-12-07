Lifestyle
Asessippi Ski Area and Resort officially opens Friday

Skiers and snowboarders can start dusting off their equipment because Asessippi Ski Area and Resort officially opens their slopes Friday.

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the largest ski area in Manitoba.

To celebrate, the business is launching a “retro” campaign offering deals from different decades throughout the season.

Asessippi holds the record for the highest vertical in Manitoba, at nearly 400 FT.

The slopes open at 9:30 AM on Friday.

