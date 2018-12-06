Crime
December 6, 2018

Teen facing charges after gun fired in Erin: OPP

Police were called to a home on Erindale Drive after witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the neighbourhood.

Wellington County OPP say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a gun was fired in Erin on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, a nearby school was placed into a hold and secure, but it was lifted later that day.

Several people were detained at the home and a firearm was seized, according to a news release on Thursday afternoon.

At the time, police said officers believed it to be an isolated incident and there was no concern for public safety.

The 17-year-old is now facing three weapons-related charges and he will make a court appearance in January.

