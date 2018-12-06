River Valley Road closed this weekend for construction on Groat Road Bridge

Starting on Saturday, River Valley Road under the Groat Road Bridge, including the shared-use path, will be closed for bridge work.

City of Edmonton crews expect to be done by Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Temporary traffic controls will be in place but drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should take other routes, the city said.

“Additional work requiring the closure of River Valley Road under Groat Road is expected in early 2019,” a city news release said.

Drivers will still be able to head north and south across the bridge.

Access to the bridge from the northeast shared-use path will be maintained. Pedestrian and cyclist access to the bridge from the northwest side of the bridge will be closed due to the proximity to the demolition site.

“This closure could have significant impacts for users of the shared-use path,” the city said.

Access to the Victoria Park Oval, which opens Thursday at 3 p.m., will be available from the east side of the Groat Road Bridge on River Valley Road.