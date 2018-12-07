Bob Layton: Surprises abound as Canada Post employees get back to work

Last week, in this spot I told you how I supported the postal workers right to strike, just not at Christmas.

I received a lot of responses to that editorial. One letter was from Dianne, who also agrees with the right to strike, but says that while they stood there on strike, smiling and waving, they prevented delivery of a cheque she desperately needed to pay her bills.

Dianne says the check finally came after they were ordered back to work.

The other letter you need to know about is from postal worker Liz. She just worked four hours of mandatory overtime delivering parcels, in the dark, on stairwells and slippery sidewalks.

Liz says injuries and stress levels are both extremely high.

I’ve seen the numbers and they’re surprising.

Something else surprised me last Sunday: seeing postal workers delivering parcels in a west end neighborhood. I didn’t know they delivered on Sunday to try to catch up.

As for mediation, it means neither side is completely satisfied.

Let’s hope they can at least get close enough that we can enjoy Christmas together.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.