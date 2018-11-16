As postal strike continues, Vancouver urges eBilling signup

The city of Vancouver is urging property owners to sign up for an eBilling account to ensure they are able to manage their tax accounts online in the event of further postal disruptions.

This would include the Empty Homes Tax declaration for the 2018 tax year.

More than 240,000 advance property tax notices are being sent to homeowners this month.

Mail delivery could be delayed due to rotating postal strikes.

The city says property owners who manage their tax payments online will avoid delays in payment and the associated penalties that come with the delays.

Prime Minister Trudeau has indicated he wants Canada Post and the union to sort this out on their own.

But he’s also signalled his patience may run out if they can’t.

