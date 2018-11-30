Blogs
November 30, 2018 12:00 pm

Bob Layton: How the Canada Post strike may date back to me

By News Director  630CHED

The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday June 1, 2017. Manitoba is the latest province to be hit by rotating strikes by members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
So, with the postal strikes over, do you feel more confident now about your parcel getting delivered in time for Christmas?

Postal workers involved in labour relations should also consider public relations. Whenever there is a strike of any kind, it’s not usually the employer the workers are hurting, it’s the people who depend on the particular service — especially at Christmas.

Other work stoppages can affect you year round, like the rail strike a few years ago that threatened everything from car parts in the city to food in remote areas.

When WestJet workers were talking strike, at least they promised not to mess up the May long weekend.

But I have it in writing that some viewers considered postal workers the Grinch who could steal Christmas.

The irony in all of this is that, in a way, I helped postal workers get the right to strike. Back in 1965, as a postal wicket clerk, I was on the picket line in front of the Calgary main post office on that wildcat strike for collective bargaining rights.

So, don’t get me wrong, I support your right to strike — just not at Christmas.

Let me know what you think.

