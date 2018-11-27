Consumer
November 27, 2018 6:05 pm
Updated: November 27, 2018 6:15 pm

Canada Post experiencing ‘unprecedented backlogs,’ some parcels won’t arrive until January or March

By Reporter  CKNW

WATCH: Postal workers were back on the job on Tuesday at the Mississauga facility but are still upset at the federal government's back-to-work legislation. Shallima Maharaj has more on that situation.

The rotating job action at Canada Post is over.

But you may still face disappointment if you’re waiting on that special delivery.

WATCH: Canada Post workers in Peterborough strike before back-to-work order

The post office says the backlog is so bad, parcel deliveries will be “delayed during the peak holiday season and into January 2019.”

If you’re waiting on an international package, “delays are likely to stretch into March of 2019.”

This will only get worse after a frenetic weekend of online shopping from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

READ MORE: Canada Post workers on strike across Lower Mainland as legislation looms

In a statement, Canada Post said it’s now working to stabilize operations with a manageable approach across the country but there are hundreds of trailers currently waiting to be unloaded.

WATCH: Canada Post back-to-work legislation passed, comes into effect on Tuesday

And many delivery depots are at capacity and temporarily unable to receive more items from processing plants.

READ MORE: Canada Post back-to-work legislation passed, comes into effect on Tuesday

All workers returned to work Tuesday after the federal government enacted back-to-work legislation to end rotating walkouts.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it will fight the legislation and is exploring all options.

 

Canada Post
Canada Post Delays
Canada Post delivery
Canada Post picket lines
Canada Post Strike
Canadadian Union of Postal Workers
CUPW
Delivery Delays Canada Post

