Canada Post experiencing ‘unprecedented backlogs,’ some parcels won’t arrive until January or March
The rotating job action at Canada Post is over.
But you may still face disappointment if you’re waiting on that special delivery.
The post office says the backlog is so bad, parcel deliveries will be “delayed during the peak holiday season and into January 2019.”
If you’re waiting on an international package, “delays are likely to stretch into March of 2019.”
This will only get worse after a frenetic weekend of online shopping from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.
In a statement, Canada Post said it’s now working to stabilize operations with a manageable approach across the country but there are hundreds of trailers currently waiting to be unloaded.
And many delivery depots are at capacity and temporarily unable to receive more items from processing plants.
All workers returned to work Tuesday after the federal government enacted back-to-work legislation to end rotating walkouts.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it will fight the legislation and is exploring all options.
