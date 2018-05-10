WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike action

WestJet pilots have overwhelmingly voted to give their union a strike mandate.

The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) says members voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action.

According to a release from the union, there are still eight days left in the “cooling-off period” and collective bargaining will continue in Halifax next week.

The ALPA says there will be no job action over the May long weekend, and travel will be unaffected.

Capt. Rob McFadyen, chairman of WestJet’s ALPA Master Executive Council, said the pilots are asking for a fair agreement that brings “stability to the airline” and that they hope to avoid striking.

“It’s clear WestJet pilots are ready to stand up for the fair contract we deserve—one that puts us in line with our peers across the industry,” McFadyen said.

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said officials will remain at the negotiation table to “drive a sustainable agreement” for all involved.

“We respect the outcome of this vote and recognize the mandate WestJet pilots have given ALPA,” Sims said in an emailed statement to Global News. “We are certain our guests will appreciate that this update confirms their travel will be unaffected over the Victoria Day long weekend.”

The ALPA represents approximately 1,500 WestJet pilots, and 500 WestJet encore pilots.

*with files from the Canadian Press