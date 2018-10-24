Canada
Toronto-area postal workers hold 2nd day of rotating strikes

By Staff The Canadian Press

Carleton University professor Ian Lee on the strike action by Canada Post and what impact, if any, it will have on Canadians

TORONTO – Canada Post employees are holding a second day of rotating strikes at large mail sorting plants in the Toronto-area today.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says members are back at two of Canada’s busiest postal plants, which forced delays in shipments of tens of thousands of letters and parcels across the country on Tuesday.

The 24-hour job action virtually shut down the Crown corporation’s giant Gateway parcel facility in Mississauga, which processes roughly two-thirds of all parcels mailed in Canada, and the South Central mail plant in the city’s east end.

The union has said the walkouts will continue until Canada Post sweetens its contract proposals for rural and urban carriers.

The union and postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for the two bargaining units in 10 months of negotiations.

On Monday, walkouts shut down postal operations in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax, causing few delivery disruptions outside of those cities.

