OPP release images from theft at Port Rowan gas station

Norfolk County OPP have released images from a recent incident in Port Rowan where thieves heavily damaged a gas station to steal an ATM.

On Monday, police said they were called to the Esso gas station on Front Road just after midnight for a report of a break-in.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said three suspects had a pair of vehicles on scene.

They initially attempted to remove the ATM before they then used one of the vehicles for extra power.

Can YOU identify these suspects and vehicles involved in the theft of an ATM from ESSO in Port Rowan? If you have any info, please call the #NorfolkOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) ^es pic.twitter.com/9lFJ9NnWOK — OPP West (@OPP_WR) December 6, 2018

“One of the suspects then grabbed a black- or grey-coloured pickup truck,” he explained on Twitter. “They then took the truck, reversed it into the gas station. Tied something around the ATM and forcefully removed the ATM from the store.“

He estimated the damage to the store to be at least $75,000.

“The vehicle was then last seen heading out on Highway 59 dragging the ATM down the road,” Sanchuk said.

Police reported Thursday that they later found the ATM down the road.

They also released images of the men involved in the theft as well as the vehicles they used.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).