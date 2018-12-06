Crime
December 6, 2018

Police seek assistance locating missing Midland man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Robert Isaacs, who has been reported missing from the Midland area.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, Isaacs was last seen in the Midland area on Monday.

Police have described Isaacs as a man, approximately six feet two inches tall, with a medium build and short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

