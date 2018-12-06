Police seek assistance locating missing Midland man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Robert Isaacs, who has been reported missing from the Midland area.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, Isaacs was last seen in the Midland area on Monday.

READ MORE: Springwater man charged with impaired driving after daytime RIDE check stop

Police have described Isaacs as a man, approximately six feet two inches tall, with a medium build and short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.