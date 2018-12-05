Crime
December 5, 2018 7:07 pm

Edmonton police issue warning about dangerous offender being released

The Edmonton Police Service is warning the public about Montana Cain, a man about to be released and will be living in the Edmonton area.

Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service is warning residents about a convicted “violent offender” who is being released and will live in Edmonton.

The service said it believes Montana Cain will commit another violent offence, which “could result in significant harm against someone while in the community.”

Cain, 32, will be living in Edmonton and police are working to get a court order that will include a number of conditions that he must adhere to, including a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, not consuming alcoholic beverages, not owning any drug paraphernalia and not owning any weapons of any kind.

Police said they issued the warning in the interest of public safety and discouraged any possible vigilante action against Cain.

No information about what Cain was previously arrested for was released.

