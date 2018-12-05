Rival Sons announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates
Californian blues rock band Rival Sons announced plans for a North American tour on Tuesday afternoon. It will be the group’s first headlining run and take them from Dallas to L.A. between April and May.
Indie icons The Sheepdogs are set to join Rival Sons on the road as the main support act. Among the 26 shows are two Canadian dates in Vancouver and Toronto.
Alongside groups like Greta Van Fleet and The Struts, Rival Sons are one of a few emerging rock bands successfully providing headbangers with exactly what they need: hopes for the future of rock n’ roll.
To ring in the New Year, Rival Sons is set to release a new studio album entitled Feral Roots on Jan. 25. The band will promote the album on its tour in the spring, assuring a proper rock n’ roll introduction for 2019.
The lads have already released two critically-acclaimed singles from the upcoming album, Do Your Worst and last month’s Back in the Woods. Both are dominating rock radio charts across the board in the U.S.
The group’s clear blues-rock influence shines through in the hammering riffs and singer Jay Buchanan’s howling vocals. Many have compared them to the likes of pioneer hard rockers Led Zeppelin, Jack White (or the White Stripes) and even The Doors.
Over the course of a decade, Rival Sons has released five studio albums — soon to be six.
The band has six hit singles, including Keep on Swinging and Open My Eyes, which topped the Canadian rock charts in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Rockers exploded with joy over Twitter upon hearing the announcement.
Some have gone so far to name them as part of the “new wave of classic rock.”
Those looking for a breath of fresh air need look no further. Rival Sons is praised as the rock n’ roll revival people have been waiting for.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, they will be available through the band’s official website.
2019 North American tour dates
Apr. 4 – Dallas, Tex. – Trees
Apr. 5 – Fort Smith, Ark. – TempleLive
Apr. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Cannery Ballroom
Apr. 8 – Carrboro, N.C. – Cat’s Cradle
Apr. 9 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)
Apr. 10 – Asheville, N.C. – Orange Peel
Apr. 12 – Charleston, S.C. – Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds
Apr. 13 – Orlando, Fla. – Central Florida Fairgrounds
Apr. 14 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena
Apr. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Union Transfer
Apr. 18 – Boston, Mass. – Royale Night Club
Apr. 19 – Toronto, Ont. – Danforth Music Hall
Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Brooklyn Steel
Apr. 22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
Apr. 23 – Detroit, Mich. – The Fillmore Detroit
Apr. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue
Apr. 26 – Chicago, Ill. – House of Blues
Apr. 27 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre
Apr. 29 – Denver, Colo. – Gothic Theatre
Apr. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Commonwealth Room
May 2 – Seattle, Wash. – Neptune Theatre
May 3 – Portland, Ore. – Wonder Ballroom
May 4 – Vancouver, B.C. – Vogue Theatre
May 6 – Sacramento, Calif. – Ace of Spades
May 7 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Fillmore
May 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Fonda Theatre
