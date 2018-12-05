Rival Sons announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Californian blues rock band Rival Sons announced plans for a North American tour on Tuesday afternoon. It will be the group’s first headlining run and take them from Dallas to L.A. between April and May.

Indie icons The Sheepdogs are set to join Rival Sons on the road as the main support act. Among the 26 shows are two Canadian dates in Vancouver and Toronto.

Alongside groups like Greta Van Fleet and The Struts, Rival Sons are one of a few emerging rock bands successfully providing headbangers with exactly what they need: hopes for the future of rock n’ roll.

To ring in the New Year, Rival Sons is set to release a new studio album entitled Feral Roots on Jan. 25. The band will promote the album on its tour in the spring, assuring a proper rock n’ roll introduction for 2019.

The lads have already released two critically-acclaimed singles from the upcoming album, Do Your Worst and last month’s Back in the Woods. Both are dominating rock radio charts across the board in the U.S.

The group’s clear blues-rock influence shines through in the hammering riffs and singer Jay Buchanan’s howling vocals. Many have compared them to the likes of pioneer hard rockers Led Zeppelin, Jack White (or the White Stripes) and even The Doors.

Over the course of a decade, Rival Sons has released five studio albums — soon to be six.

The band has six hit singles, including Keep on Swinging and Open My Eyes, which topped the Canadian rock charts in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Rockers exploded with joy over Twitter upon hearing the announcement.

Got my #RivalSons tickets for the #Neptune in Seattle….You need to see this band! — Ravageu Brooks (@ravageubrooks) December 5, 2018

Finally @rivalsons coming to Portland next spring and I’m all in! Been waiting to cross them off my list for a long while. — Chris Harvey (@IbisUM84) December 4, 2018

@rivalsons is coming back to Utah 😭❤️❤️ I’m definitely gonna be getting me and my boyfriend tickets to go 😭 been waiting to see them since they opened for @BlackSabbath — KayDee Saunders (@KayDeeSaunders5) December 5, 2018

If you are a classic rock lover and love a good live show – seriously check these guys out. Seen @rivalsons and @TheSheepdogs live several times, followed them both since about 2010 – SO jealous I won't be around to see them touring together. Hit a show or two for me please! https://t.co/CzIp7ZYYnW — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) December 5, 2018

Some have gone so far to name them as part of the “new wave of classic rock.”

Those looking for a breath of fresh air need look no further. Rival Sons is praised as the rock n’ roll revival people have been waiting for.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, they will be available through the band’s official website.

Signing up for the Rival Sons newsletter will grant you an exclusive pre-sale code.

2019 North American tour dates

Apr. 4 – Dallas, Tex. – Trees

Apr. 5 – Fort Smith, Ark. – TempleLive

Apr. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – Cannery Ballroom

Apr. 8 – Carrboro, N.C. – Cat’s Cradle

Apr. 9 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

Apr. 10 – Asheville, N.C. – Orange Peel

Apr. 12 – Charleston, S.C. – Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds

Apr. 13 – Orlando, Fla. – Central Florida Fairgrounds

Apr. 14 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Apr. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Union Transfer

Apr. 18 – Boston, Mass. – Royale Night Club

Apr. 19 – Toronto, Ont. – Danforth Music Hall

Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Brooklyn Steel

Apr. 22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Apr. 23 – Detroit, Mich. – The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 25 – Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue

Apr. 26 – Chicago, Ill. – House of Blues

Apr. 27 – Lincoln, Neb. – Bourbon Theatre

Apr. 29 – Denver, Colo. – Gothic Theatre

Apr. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Commonwealth Room

May 2 – Seattle, Wash. – Neptune Theatre

May 3 – Portland, Ore. – Wonder Ballroom

May 4 – Vancouver, B.C. – Vogue Theatre

May 6 – Sacramento, Calif. – Ace of Spades

May 7 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Fillmore

May 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Fonda Theatre

