October 1, 2018 12:41 pm

Sheepdogs band member Sam Corbett diagnosed with cancer, bows out of upcoming tours

Sam Corbett of Sheepdog performs at Rodgers Sarnia Bayfest on July 13, 2012, in Sarnia, Ont.

The Sheepdogs‘ drummer, Sam Corbett, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer over the summer. He will be sitting out of the band’s upcoming tours to undergo treatment.

Corbett posted to the official Sheepdogs Facebook page on Monday morning to share the news. “I begin further treatment on Oct. 1st. So, that’s the bad news, here’s the good news: I caught it very early, and my type of cancer has a super high survival rate (96%).” 

Corbett confirmed the shows will not be cancelled and that he will only be sitting out for the upcoming U.S. and European tours. They have “some great sub” drummers to watch over his throne while he recovers. As of this writing, the band hasn’t confirmed who will be taking his seat.

The Sheepdogs begin their Changing Colours tour on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles.

They are set to tour the U.S., U.K. and Europe until the end of November.

