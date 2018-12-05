2 Guelph Storm players invited to World Junior camps

The Guelph Storm will be without two of their players for the next little while as both have been invited to try out for their respective countries at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Storm’s team captain Isaac Ratcliffe has been invited to Canada’s camp, while defenceman Dmitri Samorukov is likely to make the Russian squad after playing in the tournament last year.

The 19-year-old Samorukov was the Edmonton Oilers’ third-round selection in the 2017 NHL draft and has 12 points in 26 games this year for the Storm.

He was part of the Russian team that lost in the quarterfinals to the United States in Buffalo.

Storm forward Isaac Ratcliffe was the Philadelphia Flyers’ second-round selection in the 2017 NHL draft.

The 19-year-old has 19 goals and 14 assists in 27 games this season for Guelph.

Ratcliffe will join other Canadians for the selection camp in British Columbia that will run from Dec. 10-14 and the final roster is expected to be announced on Dec. 14.

The tournament in Victoria and Vancouver begins on Boxing Day.

Both Ratcliffe and Samorukov, along with the rest of the Storm, will first make a trip to Sault Ste. Marie to play the Greyhounds on Friday night.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.