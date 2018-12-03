3 Manitobans invited to world junior selection hockey camp

Three Manitobans were among the 34 players that received invites for the national junior selection hockey camp.

Winnipeg’s Cody Glass, Roblin’s Josh Brook, and Brandon’s Calen Addison will all get to tryout for Canada’s national junior team, which will take part in the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships.

Glass, 19, is in his fifth season with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks. The forward is currently fourth in the league in scoring with 11 goals and 40 assists in 24 games. Glass was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights sixth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Brook, 19, plays defence for the Moose Jaw Warriors. He is also in his fifth season in the WHL. In 22 games this season Brook has eight goals and 21 assists. Brook was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Addison, 18, is a defenceman for the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes. The Brandon product was taken by the Pittsburgh Penguins 53rd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has four goals and 24 assists in 27 games this season.

The camp roster includes three goalies, 12 defenceman, and 19 forwards.

“Our final decisions will be difficult ones, but we couldn’t be more excited to gather in Victoria and begin the road to representing Canada in Vancouver,” said Hockey Canada’s director of men’s national teams Shawn Bullock.

Only two players are back from last year’s gold medal winning squad, Maxime Comtois and Alex Formenton. The selection camp will run from December 11-14 in Victoria, BC. 22 players will be selected to wear the maple leaf with their first game against Denmark on Boxing Day in Vancouver.