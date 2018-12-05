Sports
Kitchener Rangers centre Rickard Hugg invited to Team Sweden selection camp for WJHC

While no members of the Kitchener Rangers were selected for the Canadian Junior Camp, the team could still have a representative at this year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

Rickard Hugg has been invited to participate in the preliminary camp for Team Sweden.

The centreman is the Rangers top point-getter this season with 32 and is second on the team in goals scored (13) behind Jonathan Yantsis (20).

There will be a pre-tournament for the in B.C. from Dec. 18-23 to allow the teams to select their final rosters for the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The event takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria.

