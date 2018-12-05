Environment
December 5, 2018 10:02 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 10:07 am

126,000 litres of raw sewage spill into Scugog River in Lindsay

Health officials are advising to take precautions after raw sewage spilled into the Scugog River in Lindsay.

Cleanup continues after 126,000 litres of raw sewage were released into the Scugog River in Lindsay on Tuesday morning.

The City of Kawartha Lakes says the spill happened at the Colborne Street pumping station around 10:30 a.m. but was contained within 20 minutes.

As a result, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is advising residents who draw their water from the river to use a proper filtration and disinfection system before consuming the water.

Health unit environmental manager Richard Ovcharovich says the impact of the spill on water quality will be minimal given the dispersion rate but he advises residents living downstream from the pumping station to take precautions.

“Surface water can be contaminated by viruses, bacteria or parasites that can cause illness,” he stated. “It’s important to treat the water before drinking or using the water to be sure it is safe.”

City staff are investigating the cause of the sewage bypass. Currently, all pumps at the pumping station are working and there are no further issues, the city stated.

On Monday, the city lifted a boil water advisory for the community of Janetville. The advisory went into effect on Nov. 29.

