City of Kawartha Lakes issues boil water advisory for Janetville

The City of Kawartha Lakes has issued a boil water advisory for the community of Janetville.

The municipality is advising residents to boil all water for human consumption for at least one minute. Janetville is approximately 20 kilometres south of Lindsay.

“Water which is to be used for drinking, making baby food, mixing formula or fruit juices, ice, washing fruits and vegetables or, teeth brushing must first be boiled,” the city stated. “Begin timing for one minute only after the water has reached a full rolling boil on your stove or in your kettle.”

The municipality advises storing cooled, boiled water in a container which has been sanitized and has a lid or other means of covering the container.

“Sanitize the container by washing it in a solution of one gallon of water plus 1/4 cup of bleach. Clean your countertops, sinks, dishes and utensils using this solution as well. Do not drink this solution,” a press release states.

Other recommendations:

All fruits and vegetables that will be cooked should be washed in boiled water.

Adults may shower with untreated water as long as no water is swallowed. Adults or young children should sponge-bathe instead of using tub baths. Use a clean supply of water if possible.

Thorough hand washing with soap is an important step in preventing the spread of bacteria.

No reason is given for the boil advisory or when it might be lifted.