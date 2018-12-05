Crime
Teenager facing drug charges after allegedly bringing opioids to school in Delhi

A teenager has been charged after allegedly bringing opioids to a high school in Delhi.

Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, staff members at Delhi District High School contacted provincial police to report a possible drug offence.

Officers charged a 15-year-old female student with possession of opioids. She is also facing a charge of possessing cannabis while under 19 years old.

The youth cannot be named under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.

