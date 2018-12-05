Great-West Life locations close in Winnipeg due to a threat

Police were notified late Tuesday night of a threat made towards a Winnipeg Great-West Life building.

The building’s security team notified police of the threat just after midnight.

“Our officers attended last night and did a search inside and outside of the building,” said Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg Police.

Skrabek said at that time, police said the threat was unfounded.

But according Skrabek, the building decided to close locations Wednesday morning after new information was received.

“Great-West Life has now received some secondary information to the initial information they had,” said Skrabek.

Liz Kulyk of Great-West Life said in a statement, “Out of an abundance of caution for our employees and the community around us, we alerted the Winnipeg Police Service and have closed our buildings at 60, 80 and 100 Osborne Street, 444 St. Mary and 560 Broadway.”

One 680 CJOB listener who works at Great-West Life, said the building closed due to “a “potential threat of physical violence”.

Skrabek said a secondary search will be conducted today while employees are not at work.

She said police believe there is no immediate threat.

Global News will provide more updates throughout the day.