Lord Selkirk School Division closed following online threats

Lord Selkirk School Division has announced that all schools in the division will be closed Monday following threats made on social media.

School division secretary-treasurer Brian Spurrill says the decision was made to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Two threats to LSSD appeared on social media late Sunday night.

The first threat was made online just after 7 PM Sunday evening, which prompted RCMP to make an initial arrest at 10 PM.

Shortly after, another online threat was made by a different person that superintendent of LSSD Michele Polinuk says, was related to the previous one.

An hour later, RCMP confirmed with Polinuk that they were able to arrest two other individuals.

“RCMP have made two more arrests and continue to investigate,” said Spurrill

There are 15 schools in the division.

“Because of the nature of the threats, I just felt it was very important to ensure safety no matter what building we have students in today,” said Polinuk

