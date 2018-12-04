Manitoba Moose add 2 players and release defenceman

The Manitoba Moose made three moves on Tuesday in the midst of a three-day break during their current six-game road trip.

The Moose signed defenceman Dajon Mingo, and forward Austin Carroll to 25-game professional tryout agreements. The club also released blueliner Jack Glover from his professional tryout.

Mingo, 28, scored five goals with 10 assists in 21 games with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen this season. The Michigan product is in his fourth professional season after he played in the NCAA with Bowling Green State.

Carroll, 24, started the season with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies. He had six goals and 10 assists in 20 games for Utah. Carroll was a seventh-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014. The Vancouver native and former member of the WHL’s Victoria Royals has 141 games of AHL experience with the Stockton Heat. He had 18 goals and 17 assists over three seasons in Stockton.

Glover, 22, was just signed to a professional tryout contract last week and appeared in only one game with the Moose. Glover is in his rookie season and registered one goal and five assists in 14 ECHL games with the Icemen. Glover was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

After losing back-to-back games the Moose will look to bounce back against the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday for game number four on the six-game road trip.