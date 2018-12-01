Sports
December 1, 2018 1:55 pm

Winnipeg Jets recall Nelson Nogier from Manitoba Moose

Nelson Nogier, defenceman for the AHL's Manitoba Moose, has been called up to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Saturday that they have recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Nogier, 22, has played 21 games for the Moose this season and has one assist and 14 penalty minutes.

He is playing in his third season for Manitoba. Nogier also played in 10 games for the Jets in 2016-17.

Nogier was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round in the 2014 NHL Draft.

He joins a number of Moose players who are already up with the Winnipeg Jets, including Sami Niku, Mason Appleton and Cam Schilling.

The Jets take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening.

