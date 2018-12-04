Judas Priest announces North American tour, including 7 Canadian dates

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ if you thought Judas Priest would ever actually commit to retiring.

Coinciding with their 50th anniversary, the pioneer British heavy metal outfit will embark on a 33-date trek across North America in the summer. The tour will commence in Hollywood on May 3 and conclude in Vegas on July 29.

Judas Priest are on the road to promote their latest offering, Firepower (2018) — their critically acclaimed 18th studio album.

Along the way, the five-piece band will hit Western Canada for seven explosive performances across three provinces.

The Firepower tour was announced on Monday evening. Priest invited fellow Brit rock veterans, Uriah Heep, as the main support band to open up all 33 shows.

Priest were set to slow down on touring after their monstrous Nostradamus world tour, which ended in 2012. Lineup changes, new music and the reignited worldwide desire to see the Metal Gods “forced” them back on the road.

Although Priest have already toured the U.S. and Canada during this album cycle, they decided to change things up this time around and visit some of the cities they haven’t been to in a while.

Canadian headbangers will be happy to know they’ve included Lethbridge, Prince George and Abbotsford in their tour dates, among other cities.

Although classic lineup lead guitarist Glenn Tipton has been featured on the Firepower tour poster, it is unclear whether he will be partaking in any of the upcoming shows.

Tipton announced his retirement from touring in February 2018 after revealing his unfortunate diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. He passed on the torch to the producer of the Firepower album, Andy Sneap.

Tipton has appeared onstage only once with Priest following his retirement, in which he played fan favourites Metal Gods, Breaking the Law and Livin’ After Midnight.

The current lineup consists of frontman Rob Halford, guitarists Sneap and Richie Faulkner, drummer Scott Travis and founding member and bassist Ian Hill.

Since its inception, Judas Priest has sold more than 50 million records, been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and won a number of prestigious awards in the rock community. They are now widely regarded as one of the best heavy metal bands of all time.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Judas Priest website. Fan club presale begins at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 4.

All tickets will be made available to the general public on Dec. 7 at 1 a.m.

North American Firepower tour dates 2019

May 3 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

May 9 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

May 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

May 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 15 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 16 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 18 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

May 19 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

May 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

May 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

May 25 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

May 28 – Austin, Tex. @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 29 – Austin, Tex. @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 31 – Dallas, Tex. @ The Bomb Factory

June 1 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

June 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre

June 5 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 8 – Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

June 10 – Lethbridge, Alta. @ ENMAX Centre

June 11 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

June 13 – Dawson Creek, B.C. @ Encana Events Centre

June 14 – Prince George, B.C. @ CN Centre

June 16 – Kelowna, B.C. @ Prospera Place

June 17 – Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre

June 19 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort and Casino

June 21 – Kent, Wash. @ Accesso Showare Center

June 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Theatre of the Clouds

June 24 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre

June 25 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre

June 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

June 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

