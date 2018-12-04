Dartmouth apartment, car damaged by gunfire in attempted home invasion

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an attempted home invasion in Dartmouth in which an apartment window was shattered by gunfire.

Police were called to the area of Galaxy Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday with reports of a possible shooting.

A 38-year-old man told police that unknown suspects had come to his apartment door and tried to force it open. Police said the suspects were unable to get inside, but the alleged victim heard gunshots and his apartment window was shattered. A nearby vehicle also had its windows damaged by gunfire, police said.

The man was uninjured.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

