Police arrest Toronto man for allegedly extorting Ashley Madison users

A 48-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to extort two men he contacted through Ashley Madison, the online dating service.

In two separate investigations, police believe Michael Malentin used the Toronto-based site, known to connect people who are married or in relationships, to meet with men from whom he would later demand money.

Toronto Police Cst. David Hopkinson told Global News Radio 640 Toronto that the first investigation involved a 58-year-old man, who was coerced into a meeting with an online personality using the name “Svenita.”

“At the meeting, he was approached by a man who indicated that the woman, identified as Svenita, was an underage girl and that she was in some way associated to organized crime.”

Hopkinson said he was then threatened with exposure if he didn’t hand over a sum of money.

Nine months later, investigators came in contact with a 64-year-old, who used the site to share personal information with someone using the online profile “SarahMickeyKay.”

The victim later arranged to meet the person he befriended online, when he was also met by the suspect who indicated that “SarahMickeyKay” was an underage girl.

Maletin is charged with two counts of extortion and two counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused, believing there may be more victims.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact police at 53 Division, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.