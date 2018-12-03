Calgary artists create eye-catching birdhouses to raise money for community centre renos

Part of a Calgary community centre is going to get a much-needed makeover thanks to a fundraising project that’s truly for the birds.

Artists are pitching in to paint eye-catching birdhouses which will be auctioned off to help pay for renovations at the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Centre.

Many of the birdhouses were created in an area used for weekly art classes, along with many other activities.

“The lights in here aren’t really very good for painting,” artist Tina Dixon said.

“The money is going to renovate this lovely space,” auction organizer Patricia Gustafson said. “It needs new paint. It needs better lighting for the artists.”

When Gustafson invited people to participate, she thought she might get about 30 birdhouses. But now she’s delighted to find 101 of them ready for the auction.

“It’s amazing,” Gustafson said. “All of a sudden this idea took flight.”

“This is such a great little way to raise money,” artist Tamara Lee said. “It was a lot of fun to do these birdhouses. Everybody got really creative. I mean some of them are just absolutely crazy!”

The birdhouse auction happens from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Hillhurst-Sunnyside Community Centre at 1320 5th Ave N.W. in Calgary.