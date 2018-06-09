Community organizes fundraiser to help popular Calgary ice cream shop stay open

Nestled on the north side of the Bow River, Angel’s Cappuccino & Ice Cream has been operating for 21 years.

“Seen a lot of people grow up here. Seen generations come and go,” owner Carthy Jacobs said.

Her plans to expand the quaint cafe into a viable business came to an abrupt end.

Her plans were to build a modular structure off-site with an Edmonton builder. Once completed, the new building would be moved to the cafe’s current location.

However, last October, Jacobs received some bad news.

“The building permits were not approved, which we understood were approved through the builder. The city put out a stop work order. Couldn’t ship it in October,” she said.

The project was never completed, and Jacobs lost $350,000 that she invested in the project.

“I guess we’re done, but I can’t see it. We’re just not getting the feeling that we’re done.”

The ‘Help Angel’s Grow Their Wings’ GoFundMe page was started to raise funds for the small business.

A benefit concert is also being held at the cafe Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help raise funds.

The event is free to attend, and Jacobs hopes it’s enough to expand the seasonal business and make it viable.

“In the Maritimes where I’m from, this would be called a barn raising. Small businesses like ours are few and far between,” Jacobs said.

Those who have chosen to help the small business say they’re supporting a community hub.

“She isn’t just a coffee and ice cream shop. She’s here really pulling in her community,” supporter Kari Weber Young said.

“There’s not a lot of amenities around here to grab coffee or have a snack,” said customer Tara Butterwick of the cafe near Edworthy Park.

The community support is enough to keep Jacob’s spirits high, even if it doesn’t keep the business afloat.

Jacobs said she has made a living out of loving people and she’s not finished yet.