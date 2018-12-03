First case of influenza confirmed in Peterborough area

The flu has hit the Peterborough region.

Officials at Peterborough Public Health on Monday reported the first lab-confirmed case of seasonal influenza in the area. The health unit serves the city of Peterborough, Peterborough County, along with Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nations.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, says the first lab-confirmed case is the influenza A strain.

She notes the flu shot protects against several types of both influenza A and B strains.

“We know seasonal influenza is now circulating in our community,” she said. “For those who haven’t done so yet, getting the flu shot is your best defence.”

The flu shot is free and recommended for everyone over six months of age. Dr. Salvaterra says it is especially important for people with a weakened immune system, pregnant women, young children, the elderly and anyone who takes care of people in these groups.

“There is plenty of a vaccine available in the community,” she said. “We encourage residents to get their flu shot from their local pharmacy, their health-care provider or by contacting Peterborough Public Health.

“Remember, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting others who could be far more vulnerable to serious illness if they catch the flu from you.”

