RCMP looking for victim in suspected road rage incident in Elmsdale

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected road rage incident, where a man allegedly climbed onto a transport truck cab and punched the driver.

Police say they’re still trying to identify the victim, who has not come forward.

A witness saw the incident on Nov. 29 and reported it to police. The witness says a man got out of his truck, climbed the steps of a transport truck cab and punched the driver. The incident happened on Highway 214 in Elmsdale during heavy traffic because Highway 102 was closed at the time and traffic was being detoured through Elmsdale.

The witness followed the driver to a nearby bank and “noted signs of impairment.” The witness gave police the truck’s licence plate and description, and police were able to identify the driver.

However, the victim in the incident never reported it to police. So, RCMP are reaching out to the public and asking the transport truck driver to come forward.

RCMP would also like to speak to anyone else who saw the incident.

Anyone with information can call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.