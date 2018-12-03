Man pronounced dead after being pulled from Hamilton Harbour

A man has died after being pulled from the Hamilton Harbour.

The Hamilton Police Marine Unit responded to an incident around 11 a.m. Monday near Pier 27, in the Eastport Drive/Beach Blvd area.

Constable Jerome Stewart says a man in his 50s was transported to hospital without vital signs and has been pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The man’s name has not been released.