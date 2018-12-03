3 charged after extensive theft investigation in Lunenburg, Halifax, Hants counties

Three people are facing a slew of theft-related charges after a 10-month crime spree in Lunenburg, Halifax and Hants counties.

The break-ins, which took place from January to October at homes and businesses, resulted in more than 100 thefts. RCMP say the stolen goods had an estimated value of over $500,000, and included a vehicle, speed boat, trailer, tires and power tools.

READ: 2 Halifax-area homeowners stop break-and-enters in progress, one suspect arrested

Some of the items were recovered at a Halifax business and a residence in Hubbards.

An extensive joint investigation began in November, which included members of the Lunenburg County, Halifax, and Windsor Street Crime Enforcement Units (SCEU) and the Windsor General Investigation Section (GIS).

The following people were arrested and charged.

Nicholas John Mitchell, 39, of Hubbards:

Break and enter x 11

Mischief x 6

Trespassing at night x 6

Possession of break-in instruments x 1

Theft x 5

Possession of stolen property x 10

Darlene Marie MacAulay, 46, of Tantallon:

Mischief x 1

Theft x 4

Possession of stolen property x 1

Andrew Stewart Ritchie, 42, of Hatchett Lake:

Possession of stolen property x 2

Story continues below

“Throughout the past eight months, RCMP investigators were able to draw upon a number of resources and experts to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Insp. Rob Bell, from Operations East, Halifax District, in a news release.

“By charging those responsible we have stopped a break and enter crime spree affecting numerous communities in Nova Scotia.”

Mitchell has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Dec. 3, Windsor Provincial Court on Dec. 11, and Lunenburg Provincial Court on Dec. 19.

READ: RCMP reminds Nova Scotians to lock their doors after pair enter wrong home, clean it

MacAulay has been released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Lunenburg Provincial Court on Jan. 9, 2019, and Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2019.

Ritchie is scheduled to appear for a first appearance in Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 12, 2019.