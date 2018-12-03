11-hour armed standoff between New Brunswick man, RCMP ends safely

An eleven-hour armed standoff between a New Brunswick man and RCMP ended safely on Saturday, the Mounties say.

Police say that officers and members of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team responded to a home on rue du Centenaire in Paquetville, N.B., shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Mounties say they were responding to reports of a man who was armed and threatening to harm himself.

Two other people who were inside the home were able to leave safely, and police negotiated with the man for 11 hours.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody without incident at midnight and was transported to hospital for treatment.

No one was injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.