N.S. brothers facing terrorism-related charges in connection with N.B.-Maine border security incident

Two brothers from Nova Scotia are facing terrorism-related charges in connection with an incident at the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, in October.

Damien Roy, 22, and Bailey Roy, 21, have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity. Police say they were charged jointly in Woodstock provincial court on Wednesday.

Both men are also charged with obstruction in connection with the incident. No other details have been released as there is a court-imposed publication ban on evidence in the case.

Damien and Bailey were arrested on Oct. 26 following a security incident in which a suspicious vehicle was stopped in the area between the Canada and U.S. border crossings.

Police say the two men inside the vehicle refused to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officials or police.

The brothers were arrested about seven hours later and the vehicle was seized. The incident caused traffic on both sides of the border to be disrupted.

Bailey Roy was returned to Canadian custody on Oct. 28. An ICE official told Global News shortly after the incident that Damien Roy did not have valid entry documents when he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and had to appear before a U.S. immigration judge.

Damien Roy was returned on Sunday, according to police.

Both men remain in custody. Bailey Roy is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 4, while Damien Roy will make a court appearance on Dec. 18.