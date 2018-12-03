Police investigate shooting in Plateau-Mont-Royal borough

Montreal police are investigating a shooting after they found a 31-year-old man with bullet wounds in his upper body just after midnight on Monday.

The victim, who was shot on the corner of St. Laurent and Mont-Royal, was rushed to hospital where he is still in critical condition.

READ MORE: Family of NDG man killed by police sues city of Montreal for $1M

Police chased a vehicle fleeing the scene and eventually caught up to three 25-year-old men in the car on Notre-Dame and Robert-Bourassa.

One suffered from bullet wounds to the upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The other two were arrested on site.

Police will interrogate them Monday and call up security camera footage to shed light on the incident.

READ MORE: Montreal shooting results in 23rd homicide of 2018