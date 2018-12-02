Close call near Fernie a reminder that avalanche season is here

Backcountry users are being reminded that avalanche season is here, after a close call near Fernie.

It happened on Sunday, when a trio of skiers were touring in an area called the Cornice Bowl.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb ski guide dies in avalanche while guiding group

Fernie Search and Rescue said the first skier heading down the ridge became caught in a slide.

WATCH: (Aired Sept. 20, 2018) Climbers caught in avalanche in Jasper National Park

The other two skiers lost contact with the first skier and called search and rescue for help.

READ MORE: Watch B.C. highway crews conduct a controlled explosion and avalanche

Two avalanche technicians flew in by helicopter and found that the affected skier had slid more than 200 metres, but was unharmed and had not been buried, said Fernie SAR.

Search and rescue volunteers said the other skiers were able to make their own way out safely.